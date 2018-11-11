‘SNL’ Fans Share Mixed Response During Lil Wayne Performance With Halsey

Saturday Night Live featured the return of Lil Wayne as musical guest after eight years away from the variety sketch series’ stage.

The rapper returned to the series as Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber took over hosting duties for the episode. The rapper performed two songs off his new album, Tha Carter V.

Wayne first took the stage with pop star Halsey for a special performance of “Can’t Be Broken”. Fans of the rapper flooded Twitter with positive messages during the performances.

“Dug that Lil Wayne song but his abrupt veterans shout-out at the end felt like a Lonely Island tag,”one user wrote.

“Nice to hear Wayne again. Seems like it’s been a minute. That was a nice performance that ended on a good note, another user commented.

“Lil Wayne and Halsey were fantastic! Nice shout out to the veterans by Lil Wayne,” another user wrote.

Saturday Night Live fans, who are famous for finding unkind words to say about every musical guest, also shared some of the things they were not enjoying about Wayne’s songs.

I thought singing on #SNL was suppose to be live. — keonté smith 👸🏾 (@IamKeonte) November 11, 2018

“I just don’t get Lil Wayne’s ‘music’,” one user wrote.

“So that lil Wayne performance was so much better than I expected it to be. But can anyone explain why he wouldn’t cut his hair?” another user commented.

“Lil Wayne, the hair bro. It doesn’t look good at all,” a third user commented.

Wayne has been on the comeback train since dropping the long-anticipated album back in September, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He recently headlined the Austin City Limits Festival and will be leading the up coming Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, Wayne received the “I Am Hip Hop Award” during the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. He’s also been tapped to appear on the Creed II soundtrack alongside Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Rick Ross.

Wayne is third rapper to perform on the 44th season of Saturday Night Live, after Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Ahead of the episode, Wayne surprised fans with the release of three bonus tracks on Twitter: a “What About Me” remix featuring Post Malone, “In This House” featuring Gucci Mane and “Hasta La Vista.”

The next episode, set to air Nov. 17, will feature Steve Carell as host and Ella Mai as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

