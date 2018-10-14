‘SNL’ Fans React to Kanye West, Donald Trump Parody Cold Open

Saturday Night Live threw some shade at Kanye West during the latest episode’s cold open, and fans had lots to say on social media.

The sketch featured a parody of West’s public meeting at the White House with Trump.

“Oh My God, he’s black me!” Trump (Alec Baldwin) thought to himself as he reflected on how crazy West sounded.

Fans of the series were enjoying the hilarious parody, complimenting the shade.

West and the NBC variety series have been feuding ever since the rapper performed as a musical guest during the season 44 premiere. After performing two songs, West closed out the episode with a special end-of-episode performance that wrapped with an off-the-air rant where he praised Donald Trump, while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

During the rant, West claimed that the show’s producers had allegedly tried to stop him from talking about Trump.

During the second episode of the season, cast member Pete Davidson appeared as a guest on Weekend Update to give his take on Kanye’s rant.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” he added. “And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern, and we all had to stand behind him.”

He continued, “So, Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat, uh… and he started by saying, people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it, he wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it… I wish I bullied you, I wish I would’ve suggested that it would bother some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

The long rant ended with Davidson pulling out a red hat, with the phrase “Make Kanye 2006 Again,” receiving overwhelming cheers from the audience.

West did not respond to Davidson’s rant, though he brought up the show during a live stream after he returned to social media Saturday.

“I can’t say what I want to say on SNL,” he said, adding, “I will positive energy into the universe,” before repeating the following several times: “We will say what we feel, we will do what we feel.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.