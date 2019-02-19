‘SNL’ Fans Flood Social Media During Meek Mill’s Performance With Fabolous

Meek Mill left an impression after his Saturday Night Live performances.

The rapper took the stage during the latest episode of the long-running variety sketch series, hosted by James McAvoy. Known for his music as well as for controversy, Mill performed songs from his star-studded album Championships released on Nov. 30, 2018.

Fans of the rapper were happy to see Mill perform on Saturday Night Live, jamming to the lead single of his latest album, “Going Bad” featuring Drake — whom he had previously been involved with in a serious feud. The performance also featured a special appearance from rapper Fabolous.

Meek Mill is killing it on SNL #snl — Chris Alberti #CBBUS2 (@Alberti2Chris) January 27, 2019

“Man give it up to Meek Mill for the comeback award,” one user praised.

“Meek Mill on SNL had me shook. Then [Fabolous] just popped outta no where. F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S performance,” a third user commented.

Some fans of the series, however, were not happy about the musical guest once again being of the hip-hop genre. On Twitter, they criticized the rapper for his history, as well as for his rap skills.

These #SNL musical performances are far too focus on how they appear in the studio at the expense of home audience. Some stuff just doesn’t transmit well. — Jeremy Fajman (@JeremyFajman) January 27, 2019

“SNL bands are the worst,” one user complained.

“Lol ummm… Meek Mill seems so… Chill? A lil nervous? Idk. Something is off,” another user commented.

“What the hell is this noise on SNL make this s— stop!!!” a third user commented.

Mill’s return comes nearly a year since he was released from prison, where he had been for five months after a probation violation charge.

In a statement released on April 24, Mill thanked all of his supporters for standing by him as he served his time.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” Mill’s statement continued.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career,” Mill concluded.

Mill is also known for his headline-making relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj. The couple were together for almost two years before they broke up in January 2017.