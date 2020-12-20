'SNL': Dua Lipa's 'Jellyfish Hat' Catches Twitter's Attention

Saturday Night Live welcomes Dua Lipa on the latest broadcast, where see delivered two stellar performances (and appeared in a sketch). The 25-year-old pop singer performed "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating," both taken from her 2020 album Future Nostalgia. While the songs themselves were great, Lipa's outfit from the "Levitating" segment inspired some fun Twitter reactions.

For the aforementioned second performance, Lipa wore an oversized feather hat as she sang atop a raised platform. The feathers flowed around during the set, making her look almost like a jellyfish when paired with her flowing white dress. This "jellyfish hat" sparks all kinds of reactions on social media.

While the reactions didn't elevate to full-on mocking, Lipa's fans and SNL viewers quickly poked fun at the headpiece, with some even swooning over the unique look. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the outfit.