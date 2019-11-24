‘SNL’: Democratic Debate Brings out Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen, Woody Harrelson and Larry David

Saturday Night Live parodied the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates again during this weekend’s episode, with host Will Ferrell playing billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. Guest stars Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Fred Arminsen, Woody Harrelson and Larry David also stopped by to play the politicians running for the Oval Office. Melissa Villaseñor also played MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

The debate sketch parodied the MSNBC debate from earlier this week, with Rudolph playing California Sen. Kamala Harris, Dratch playing Minnesota Sen. Amy Clobuchar, David reprising his role as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Harreslon playing Vice President Joe Biden again. Armisen suddenly showed up as former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, making fun of Bloomberg’s late decision to join the field.

Only a few candidates were played by current SNL cast members. Chris Redd played New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, while Cecily Strong played Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. As usual, Kate McKinnon played Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Colin Jost played South Bend, Indiana Mayer Pete Buttigieg and Bowen Yang played lawyer Andrew Yang.

The SNL writers made fun of many of the highlights from the debate and the candidates’ personalities. For example, Harris kept trying desperately for a viral moment, playing on every possible meme.

“I’m not gonna worry about the polling numbers. I’m just gonna have fun and see if I can get some viral moments. Mama needs a GIF,” Harris said.

David as Sanders played up his recent heart attack-ack-ack, “but you oughta know by now, I’m doing better than ever. Doctors were surprised I made it. And I’m very proud to be the first heart attack patient to show up in a city bus.”

Harrelson, who has been playing Biden since hosting an episode earlier this season, said viewers are scared of him because he’s always “one second away from calling Cory Booker, ‘Barack.’”

The debate introductions were suddenly interrupted by Bloomberg, who was sipping on a Slurpee.

“I’d be hard to beat,” Bloomberg said when asked if he was officially running. “I’d love to see those Trump supporters come up with a conspiracy theory about a Jewish billionaire with his own media company. Good luck making that stick.”

Gabbard was also introduced as the “villain” of the night, telling everyone she was “wearing the white suit of your fallen hero, Hillary Clinton.”

“Tulsi, I’m gonna be real with you. You scare the hell out of me. You just gave me ERMAHGERD GERSBERMS!” Harris said.

