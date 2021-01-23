'SNL' Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Prove They 'Still Got It' With Performances

Saturday Night Live's winter break stretches for one more weekend, meaning there is no new episode tonight and NBC will instead air its Dec. 12 episode, which was hosted by actor Timothee Chalamet and featured musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. With the show continuing to keep the good vibes going, its two performances with "The Boss" wowed audiences at home during its initial run — and its subsequent reruns.

Given that one of the country's most famous entertainers took to the stage on SNL's recent episode, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that social media users had a lot to say about Springsteen's turn as a musical guest. Springsteen's first song was "Ghosts" from his new album, Letter to You. Obviously, fans were caught up with Springsteen and the E Street Band during the episode. Based on the reactions amongst SNL viewers, they certainly had something to say about the legendary performer's time on the NBC series.