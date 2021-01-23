'SNL' Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Prove They 'Still Got It' With Performances
Saturday Night Live's winter break stretches for one more weekend, meaning there is no new episode tonight and NBC will instead air its Dec. 12 episode, which was hosted by actor Timothee Chalamet and featured musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. With the show continuing to keep the good vibes going, its two performances with "The Boss" wowed audiences at home during its initial run — and its subsequent reruns.
Given that one of the country's most famous entertainers took to the stage on SNL's recent episode, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that social media users had a lot to say about Springsteen's turn as a musical guest. Springsteen's first song was "Ghosts" from his new album, Letter to You. Obviously, fans were caught up with Springsteen and the E Street Band during the episode. Based on the reactions amongst SNL viewers, they certainly had something to say about the legendary performer's time on the NBC series.
There is nobody better than Bruce Springsteen and the E St. band they just get better and better with every year that passes #snl #springsteen— natalie burgio (@Cubby9521) December 13, 2020
SNL previously announced its remaining 2020 slate of hosts and musical guests at the end of November. They shared that three brand-new episodes will air during the course of the month, leading with Jason Bateman as the host and Morgan Wallen, who had a very recent, dramatic history with SNL, as the musical guest on Dec. 5.
#BruceSpringsteen brings back so many great memories for me He is still great! #SNL— Cathi 🦋 (@Cathi_I) December 13, 2020
This was followed by Chalamet and Springsteen and the E Street Band, with the final episode of SNL for 2020 headlined by Kristen Wiig, a former member of the show's cast, alongside Dua Lipa as the musical guest.
Damn, Bruce is 71 and he’s still got it #SNL— Veronica B (@BetweenTwoVerns) December 13, 2020
2021 will open up with a bang next weekend! The show announced its first shows of the new year on Friday, revealing former Office star John Krasinski will host on Jan. 30, with Machine Gun Kelly serving as the musical guest.
How is @springsteen still the most talented man in rock and roll? #TheBoss #SNL— Erika's Here and It's Weird (@Erikas_here) December 13, 2020
Followed by Feb. 6, Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy will host, with Phoebe Bridgers performing. Levy is coming off the incredible success of Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season. Last year, he became the first person ever to win Emmys for directing, writing, acting, and producing during a single ceremony.
Seeing @springsteen and @StevieVanZandt share a mic just makes me happy. #SNL— Melissa Ruggieri (@MRuggieriAJC) December 13, 2020
Finally, Academy Award-winning actress Regina King will host the Feb. 13 episode of SNL, with music from Nathaniel Rateliff. King won an Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk and Emmys for her roles in American Crime and Watchmen. King has also directed several episodes of television and made her feature directing debut with Amazon's One Night in Miami.
@springsteen You Still Got It! #SNL @nbcsnl 🎧🎶🎤 https://t.co/uLg0tHnkzu— Malcolm A.K.A Mr.Awesome (@awesome_malcolm) December 13, 2020