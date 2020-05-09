'SNL': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel Is the 'At Home' Season Finale

✖

This weekend marks the end of Saturday Night Live Season 45, much earlier than planned. The long-running sketch comedy series is returning for one more SNL At Home episode Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It is only the 18th episode of the season, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will serve as the season finale. The new episode is also the third remote episode with the cast.

Like most NBC programming, the show will be streamed at NBC.com and the NBC app, but you need a cable or satellite subscription to log in. Most NBC affiliates are also available to stream live on Internet TV platforms like Hulu Plus, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling and AT&T NOW. These services typically offer limited free trials before your account is charged. SNL also publishes the individual sketches on its YouTube channel overnight, so most are available by Sunday morning.

NBC has not revealed who is hosting the episode or will be the musical guest, as usual. The previous two remote episodes have featured big surprises, with Tom Hanks and Chris Martin appearing in the April 11 episode. By the April 25 episode, the SNL team upped the ante by bringing in Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci and Miley Cyrus to perform. The April 25 episode also showed much more ambitious production values than the first remote episode and was jam-packed with guest stars. Adam Sandler, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Paul Rudd, Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis all contributed to the episode.

NBC announced the new episode on Thursday. The network shared a brief teaser filled with outtakes from the April 25 episode. On Saturday morning, the network shared another screenshot of the entire cast preparing. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also in the screenshot, as they will contribute another "Weekend Update" segment from home.

SNL season finales are typically packed with guest stars. Last year, Rudd hosted, while Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro made special appearances. Jacob Anderson, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared in a Game of Thrones/Grace and Frankie sketch. DJ Khaled also performed songs with Lil Wayne, Big Sean, SZA and John Legend.

This episode also might be the last time we see Kate McKinnon on the show. Last year, Variety reported McKinnon was almost at the end of her contract, but she surprisingly stayed on for Season 45. The only cast member who left at the end of Season 44 was Leslie Jones, who wanted to focus on other projects.