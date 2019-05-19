‘Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm Actor Makes ‘SNL’ Cameo in ‘Grace & Frankie’ Rap Sketch

Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson made a surprise cameo in the Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale in a surprising Pete Davidson rap sketch that turned out to be about Grace & Frankie.

“What are you saying? That if I’m gonna do an epic rap song for the season finale, it should be about a TV show that I actually like?” #SNLFinale @GraceandFrankie pic.twitter.com/1u0JLXVTeD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

At the beginning of the pre-taped sketch, Davidson began rapping about Game of Thrones, which ends on Sunday night. Kenan Thompson stopped him, telling him he had no idea Davidson liked the series. Davidson said he does not like to talk about his personal life and left.

But then Davidson’s rap became less specific and it suddenly became clear that he is not a real Game of Thrones fan. Thompson then brought out Anderson, who stars as Grey Worm.

Thompson then told Davidson he did not really have to do a rap about Game of Thrones, which led Davidson to assume that he could do an epic rap on any show he really loves. Thompson tried to stop him, but there was no chance. He began rapping about Netflix’s Grace and Frankie with the help of host Paul Rudd and musical performer DJ Khaled.

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even made very brief appearances, wearing “I [heart] Pete” and “Pete Can Get It!” t-shirts.

Fans on Twitter loved the shout out for Grace and Frankie.

The entire “Grace and Frankie” staff was so boned up for SNL this weekend because WE LOVE YOU TOO PAUL RUDD. pic.twitter.com/uD8YjLAnao — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) May 19, 2019

This is definitely my favorite SNL rap song. I love Grace and Frankie. #SNLFinale https://t.co/hKNVWWLzRH — Elan (@ElanMaree) May 19, 2019

This is hardly the first time SNL has parodied Game of Thrones this season. During the May 5 episode, the show’s cold open was a Celebrity Family Feud with Westeros characters facing off against Avengers characters. Just last week, they parodied the Starbucks cup flub by pointing out other continuity errors in movies you never knew about.

When Kit Harington hosted the April 7 episode, SNL created a pre-taped sketch parodying potential spin-offs. The sketch included Castle Rock, a Riverdale-meets-GoT series; Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit; The Queen of Kings Landing; Cersei and the City; and Arya, an animated show in the style of Daria.

Game of Thrones‘ final episode airs Sunday night on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. While the series will not be returning, SNL will be back in the fall on NBC.

