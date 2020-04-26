'SNL at Home': Adam Sandler Makes Surprise Appearance in Pete Davidson Music Video

✖

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Adam Sandler made a surprise appearance in the second Saturday Night Live at Home episode. The Uncut Gems star appeared in Pete Davidson's music video about being too bored during self-quarantine. The sketch also included very brief cameos of John Mulaney, Judd Apatow and Queer Eye's Tan France as friends who can only say hello to Davidson through Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Davidson's opening verse, he revealed he is self-quarantined with his mother and sister, and has already run out of things to do since he just watched every episode of Ozark. This segued to Sandler, who is now staying inside wearing an underwear mask. Sandler is also making his own bread, but it tastes like s—. He also claims he broke his leg, but is too scared to go to the hospital and has even denied his wife Jackie a kiss. (Although he was just kidding about the wife part.)

Rob Schneider also made a brief appearance. Sandler rapped about missing him, which led to a scene of Schneider banging on Sandler's window. Sandler refused to let him inside. Later, Sandler was shown annoying his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, by kissing Jackie in front of them.

The video ended with Sandler and his family holding up signs to thank first responders for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Davidson's mother and Sandler's daughters were credited with directing the video.

Fans at home found the video hilarious. "I was feeling pretty crazy yesterday. Super relatable!" one person wrote. "This is a freaking banger and I demand it on all applicable streaming services immediately," another joked.

This weekend's SNL episode is the second one filmed from the cast's homes, following the April 11 show. It kicked off with a cold open featuring Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This was a nod to Fauci admitting on CNN earlier this month that Pitt would be the perfect actor to play him on SNL. Pitt was the episode's official host, as he later introduced Miley Cyrus, who performed Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."

Sandler was a regular SNL cast member from 1990 to 1995. He has frequently appeared come back, most recently hosting the show last year with Shawn Mendes as the musical performer. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the hosting stint.