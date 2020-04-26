'SNL At Home': Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci and Adam Sandler Making out With His Wife Have Fans Erupting Online
Saturday Night Live viewers got more than they bargained for this week's episode when they received a load of celebrity cameos throughout the 90-minute broadcast. In particular, Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler's cameos jolted the audience. Brad Pitt appeared at the very top of the broadcast and impersonated Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who appears in Donald Trump's coronavirus press briefings. Sandler appeared in a musical sketch alongside Pete Davidson.
Pitt appeared as Fauci to clarify various clips of the POTUS spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately growing frustrated. Pitt closed out the segment by removing his wig and breaking character, sending his best to Fauci and all first responders across the U.S. Sandler popped up to rap about his life while quarantining at home. In the skit, there was a moment where the Uncut Gems star made out with his wife Jackie, sparking a particular amount of glee for many at home.
This marked the second "At Home" episode SNL has produced. On April 11, they produced an entire show with homemade props, Zoom calls and low resolution video, to overall positive results. The Saturday outing was a but more produced, which better camera and the cast receiving props and costumes while at home. Scroll through to see what SNL fans thought of Pitt and Sandler's appearances.
