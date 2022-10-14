'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'

A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.

As the comedian relays in the appearance, Norton brings up Robert Shaw in Jaws during the interview and sparks Schneider to recall how Murray gave him a similar experience. While there was no fighting for Murray this time around at 30 Rock, he allegedly did not hide his distaste.

"That's the same thing with Bill Murray. I won't say who the filmmaker was, but 'Bill Murray is gonna come, he's gonna change the...dialogue. He's gonna change things, and it's gonna be great, but you don't know who you're gonna get. Which Bill Murray you're gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you're gonna get the tough Bill Murray?'" Schneider tells the hosts. "He's super nice to fans. He wasn't very nice to us...He wasn't very – he hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Why Murray was so livid with the cast is not hit on specifically, but he did only appear on the show's '90s form with its "bad boy" lineup in February 1993 and then made a cameo in November 1994. What we do know is two members of the cast grated the Groundhog Day star more than others.

"He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him. I don't know exactly, but I want to believe that it's because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi – who [was] his friend who he saw die – that he thought it was cool to be that out of control," Schneider said. "That's my interpretation, but I don't really know. I don't believe it. I only believe it 50 [percent]. He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much.

"The least of the hate was to me....I took great pleasure in that he hated me less. <laughs> Because he's my hero. .... You just saw the way he looked at him, and it was just naked rage, you know? ....I mean he hated Sandler. Really hated Sandler, too," the SNL alum continued. "Murray. He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like...as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know? Which also really irritated Al Franken."

Quite the interesting behind-the-scenes details from Saturday Night Live. While it might seem like everything is already out in the open concerning drama backstage, there's always a nugget or two that still finds its way out. Keep an eye on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts for more interesting tidbits, airing weekdays from 8 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. on Faction Talk channel 103.