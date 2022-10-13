Bill Murray Allegedly Kissed and 'Straddled' Production Worker on Movie Set: 'She Was Horrified'

Bill Murray's alleged problematic behavior has come to light. Following reports that shooting on Murray's film Being Mortal was shut down due to his "inappropriate behavior," a new investigation by independent media outlet Puck reveals that the 72-year-old "kissed" and "straddled" a woman on set against her will. Author Eriq Gardner recounted events of and following the incident via "multiple sources" who shared what they witnessed. He described Murray as "particularly friendly" with a female production staffer on set who he believed was flirting with him. Despite withholding her name, Gardner confirmed that the woman was not actress Keke Palmer, as has been rumored.

"So at one moment when the two were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her," the journalist wrote. "It was perhaps an unclear bit of physical comedy, but one that was unannounced. She couldn't move because he outweighed her, she alleged. Then, he kissed her on the mouth, although when he did so, both Murray and the woman were wearing masks, owing to Covid protocols. Murray later said that he was just being jestful, but the woman interpreted his actions as entirely sexual. She was horrified."

Afterward, the woman filed a complaint about the incident, and a second employee who saw the incident also filed a report. According to Gardner, the news circulated at Disney, with Searchlight informing the cast and crew that production was halted without specifying the reason. "Murray felt miserable, a source close to the actor told me, not just at what he thought was a miscommunication, but also at how one moment had caused his co-workers to essentially lose their jobs," Gardner continued.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star sought mediation with the production staffer to resolve the issue. According to sources, Murray and the staffer, who shared Murray's desire to finish the film, settled after some time when the actor paid her approximately $100,000. She agreed to keep the details confidential. Gardner noted that besides a non-disclosure agreement, the woman agreed to waive any legal claims she might have against Searchlight and Disney for producing Being Mortal.

"Murray hoped this resolution—including the Disney waiver—would be enough to restart production," the reporter added. "But that hasn't happened for a number of reasons that speak to how Hollywood has changed in the #MeToo era. Being Mortal, which [director Aziz] Ansari adapted from Atul Gawande's nonfiction book about end-of-life care and which co-stars Seth Rogen, was about half-shot. Yet it looks like it's headed toward cancellation rather than a reshoot." Searchlight, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and their aversion towards controversy are currently Ansari's main obstacles, said Gardner. Murray previously told a CNBC interviewer concerning the incident, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way… The world's different than it was when I was a little kid."

The film has been in limbo since then, and neither Searchlight nor Aziz Ansari has indicated whether production on it will proceed. "That said, there could be a fresh arbitration ahead," Gardner suggested. "A pay-or-play deal typically mandates that a star be compensated whether or not a project moves forward. I'm told that Murray didn't have such an arrangement for Being Mortal, which means he isn't entitled to a full paycheck. But Searchlight can't just walk away from its contractual obligations. This could trigger a quiet legal fight over whether the studio would be justified in terminating the deal. Perhaps with that in mind, Disney has allowed Ansari to shop Being Mortal to prospective buyers. So far, there's been no word of any takers."