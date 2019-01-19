‘SNL’ Star Aidy Bryant Storms off Set in New Promo With Rachel Brosnahan, Greta Van Fleet

This week’s new episode of Saturday Night Live features Rachel Brosnahan as host, and cast member Aidy Bryant is jealous in the latest promo.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brosnahan will host on Saturday as SNL returns from its holiday hiatus. The actress is joined by musical guest Greta Van Fleet, and in new promos, they stand on stage with regular cast member Bryant. Bryant goes fishing for praise from Brosnahan, and doesn’t like what she finds.

“Hi, I’m Rachel Brosnahan, and I will be hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Greta Van Fleet,” Brosnahan says in one clip.

“—But I will also be here too,” Bryant says, cutting her off.

“But, aren’t you here every week, Aidy?” Brosnahan asks.

“Yeah, but that doesn’t make it any less special!”

In another promo, Bryant showers Brosnahan with compliments, expecting the same in return.

“Oh my God, you are so funny on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she says. “Okay, now I’m waiting…”

“For what?” Brosnahan asks.

“I don’t know, maybe I’m funny on this show?!” Bryant says, storming off.

In the third clip, the members of Greta Van Fleet chant in unison: “Our best friend is Aidy Bryant,” apparently coaxed by the comedian. Brosnahan declines to join them.

The ads are pretty standard for SNL, but hopes are high for this week’s new episode. Saturday Night Live has been off since mid-December, and a lot has happened in that time to facilitate a great show.

When the show left, cast member Pete Davidson had just posted a terrifying and potentially suicidal message on Instagram, and was subsequently absent from that day’s episode. Now, after a month off, Davidson is apparently doing better, and knowing him, he may address his experiences on camera this weekend.

Meanwhile, the show is known for its cutting political satire, and the last month has provided more than enough ammo for a raucous cold open. In all likelihood, Alec Baldwin will be back as President Donald Trump, and will take on everything from the government shut down to the ongoing Russia investigation, and perhaps even the growing field of Democrats vying for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Of course, Baldwin is not the only guest star who could return. Judging by the state of current events, there is a strong chance Ben Stiller will take the stage to reprise his role as Michael Cohen. Additionally, we could see Robert DeNiro back as Robert Mueller, and perhaps cast member Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giulliani.



SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.