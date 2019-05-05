‘SNL’: Adam Sandler Pokes Fun at NBC Firing With Musical Monologue Alongside Chris Rock

Adam Sandler’s triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage started with a hilarious and star-studded opening monologue.

The hilarious actor began his monologue after receiving a long cheer from the live studio audience, celebrating his long-awaited return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t believe I’m back on Saturday Night Live after all this time, it’s been a tremendous week… I was 23 years old when I started here. David Spade and Rob Schneider were 25.”

He also announced that he lost his virginity behind the scenes of the show (to the “Church Lady,” played by Dana Carvey), before he revealed the real reason behind him leaving with a new iconic song.

“I was fired,” he sang. “I was fired, so sad to tell. Well I never saw it coming. I got fired from SNL. Between season I heard a nasty rumor that I was getting the sack. I tried to call Lorne Michaels, but he ever called me back.”

“I guess NBC had enough of crazy Spoonhead… but I think they just hate the Jews,” he joked.

Later in the song, the comedian was joined on stage by Chris Rock, who also joined in on the “I Was Fired” rendition. He was also joined by Pete Davidson, who wondered how he has not been fired yet. Sandler told him to hold on because it will happen eventually.

He found a silver lining at the end, remembering how after being fired from SNL he went on to make over $4 billion at the box office with his hit movies.

“So, I guess you could say I won,” Sandler said before the emotional bridge, and saying he is happy to be back at the place where his career began.

Saturday’s episode marks the first time Sandler took over hosting duties for the show ever. The comedian got his start on the sketch series and was featured in the main cast from 1991 to 1995. Some of his most popular characters during his time on the show include, Operaman, Cajun Man, Lucy (of “Gap Girls” fame) and Canteen Boy.

Fans of the series were delighted by the actor’s opening statement, sharing their approval on Twitter.

Adam Sandler is already rocking it with a new song- #IwasFired #SNL @nbcsnl – Big mistake! Huge! — Mary Warren (@MaryLynWarren22) May 5, 2019

Following his time on the show, Sandler went on to become one of the biggest comedy star in the world. He appeared in beloved films such as Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

Saturday Night Live will be pulling all the stops for its final episodes of Season 44. Along with Sandler’s return this week, the show will keep the star power coming next week with host Emma Thompson and musical guest the Jonas Brothers.

The show will then welcome Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd as host, with musical guest DJ Khaled for the Season 44 finale airing May 18.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.