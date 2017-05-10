Details Emerge About Second Season of ‘Slasher’ TV Series

The horror network Chiller released some new details and images for the second season of anthology series Slasher.

Production of the forthcoming season, titled Slasher 2: Guilty Party, will soon wrap and could begin airing new episodes later this year. Check out the gallery for a look at the upcoming series.

From the Press Release:

Production will soon wrap on the second chapter of Aaron Martin’s award-winning anthology thriller series “Slasher,” produced by Shaftesbury, to be called “Slasher 2: Guilty Party.”

Leslie Hope (“24,” “NCIS,” “Suits”) leads a large ensemble cast comprised of returning actors including Paula Brancati (Sadie’s Last Days on Earth, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), Jim Watson (“The Strain,” “Between”), Christopher Jacot (“Rogue,” “Eureka”), Joanne Vannicola (“Being Erica”), Jefferson Brown (“Rookie Blue,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), and Dean McDermott (Ecstasy, “CSI”).

New cast members this season include Lovell Adams-Gray (“Lost & Found Music Studios,” “Dead of Summer”), Kaitlyn Leeb (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,” “Heartland”), Rebecca Liddiard (“Houdini & Doyle,” “MsLabelled”), Melinda Shankar (“Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “How to Be Indie”), Sebastian Pigott (“Rogue,” “Revenge”), Paulino Nunes (“Designated Survivor,” Brooklyn), Madison Cheeatow (“Heartland,” Sadie’s Last Days on Earth), Ty Olsson (“The 100,” “Supernatural”), and Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience,” “Taken”).

Aaron Martin (“Saving Hope,” “Being Erica,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), recipient of the 2017 WGC Showrunner Award, returns as showrunner. Set in the remote Canadian winter wilderness, the story revolves around a group of former summer camp counselors who are forced to return to the isolated campground to retrieve evidence of a crime they committed in their youth. Nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards for its first season, “Slasher 2: Guilty Party” has been filming on location in Orangeville, Ontario, and the surrounding area since February.

Brought together by a horrific secret they’ve long kept buried, a group of former friends must return in the dead of winter to the now-closed summer camp they worked at five years before. Deep in the snow-covered wilderness, the rundown camp has now become a private and isolated “intentional community” cut off from civilization by weather, wilderness, and choice. The group’s secretive reason to return causes tension and tempers to flare. Before long, they find themselves gruesomely targeted by someone – or something – out for horrific revenge. The location’s isolation starts to wear on relationships and expose surprising secrets, and as the winter weather worsens, so does the killer’s grisly spree. As blood and secrets spill across the vast and snowy wild surrounding the camp, the mismatched group must try to not just escape the killer’s retribution, but also survive the deadly elements.

[H/T Chiller]