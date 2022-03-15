‘Sixteen Candles’ TV Show on the Way, But With Some Huge Changes

A Sixteen Candles-inspired TV show is on the way, but it makes some huge changes from the original movie. Deadline reports that Peacock will be the home of 15 Candles, a “reconfiguration” of the John Hughes film. The half-hour series will follow “four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera.” 15 Candles is being developed by Tanya Saracho (Vida), Gabriela Revilla Lugo (Whiplash, Palm Springs), and global entertainment superstar Selena Gomez.

Sixteen Candles starred Molly Ringwald as Samantha, a 15-year-old girl not excited about her impending Sweet 16 birthday due to the chaos caused by her sister’s wedding. To make life worse, she’s got eyes for Jake (Michael Schoeffling), a senior at her high school, but she’s afraid that he won’t like she’s a virgin. While dealing with all of this, Samantha is also constantly batting away Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), a nerdy schoolmate who seems to be the only boy who fancies her. The film was Hughes’ directorial debut, from a script he wrote. Sixteen Candles was both a critical and financial success and has long been a fan-favorite of Hughes’ films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there’s no word on whether or not Gomez will turn up in front of the camera for 15 Candles, fans can still see in the forthcoming Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. In the show, Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short star as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast.

All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway. In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes.