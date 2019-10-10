‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6: New Photos Tease Tense Final Episodes

HBO has released all new teaser images from Silicon Valley Season 6, in preparation for the series’ big finale. The tech-based comedy is back later this month for its final season, and fans cannot wait to see how things work out for the staff of Pied Piper. By the looks of it, they still have some trials ahead before they can say goodbye.

Silicon Valley is an HBO comedy starring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Zach Woods, among others. It follows an ambitious young computer coder who accidentally creates an algorithm that could fundamentally change information technology forever. However, in order to maintain control of his creation he has to battle financiers, other corporate giants and his own self-doubt, among other things.

The promos for Season 6 show that this time, he is going up against the U.S. government as well. In a scene that seems to mirror Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing before congress, Richard (Middleditch) wears a robotic smile in court, alongside Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), the villainous CEO of the tech giant Hooli in the show.

Silicon Valley was co-created by Mike Judge and Alec Berg. It has been quietly pushing the envelope on political and economic commentary for years, and it ends its run with seven all-out episodes, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Here are the first-look photos we have so far.

All Smiles

For those that need a refresher, Silicon Valley Season 5 ended with the characters moving into a massive, multi-level office, which was formerly home to competing company Hooli.

Judging by this group shot, they need every inch of the space. Not only does the staff fill out the frame, but Dinesh (Nanjiani) needs a microphone to make himself heard.

Sweating

No Silicon Valley fan will be surprise to see that sitting in court beside Gavin Belson makes Richard sweat. The series has already put Richard and Gavin up against each other in court once before back in Season 2, but it is not clear what has them in hot water this time. Since they’re sitting on the same side of the bench, it may be that they are on the same side for once.

Hard to Watch

Knowing Silicon Valley, there are a few things that could be goin gon in this picture. The Pied Piper team could be looking at some kind of result or diagnostic data roll in on a big screen, along with the rest of their staff gathered in the office. On the other hand, they could be watching a speech from Richard, who has made poor public speaking skills a part of his brand.

This seems likely, judging by Jared’s (Woods) face in particular. While the others look uncomfortable, Jared looks hopeful, and he is always rooting for Richard.

Hot Seat

Again, it is clear that Richard’s time on trial is meant to mimic Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing in congress last spring.

The Facebook founder had a highly-publicized meeting with Congress where he was answered for Facebook’s use of personal data, specifically in regards to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The testimony spawned many memes and viral moments, and this may be one of the longest-coming.

‘New New Internet’

Fans are excited to see that Season 6 will bring back Jian Yang, played by comedian Jimmy O. Yang. The character began as a side-plot, playing off of former series regular Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller). After Miller’s exit from the show, Yang took over his role as the resident wild card, and he has not disappointed.

In Season 5, Jian Yang was back in China, using a slightly modified version of Richard’s code to create a knock-off of his company called New Pied Piper. Where Richard was aiming to make a “new internet,” Jian Yang was working on a “new-new internet,” and Gavin Belson was interested.

It is clear that this season Jian will be back in the U.S., but beyond that, we can only guess.

Gavin B.

Gavin Belson has come and gone from the storyline in the last five seasons, but he has never been far from the action.

It seems fitting that he will play a part in the series finale, but so far fans don’t know much about what that part is. It seems reasonable to speculate that this time, he and Richard will be on the same side in some capacity.

Group Dynamic

Silicon Valley has always been an ensemble-driven series, as this photo from Season 5 shows. The group dynamic is vital to the show’s success, even as the political power shifts from scene to scene.

In Season 6, we will find Richard well-established as CEO, and the others entrenched in their jobs. However, it would not be Silicon Valley if the group wasn’t constantly at odds.

The CEO

Finally, this Season 5 shot goes to show just how far the show has come. Through all the ups and downs of Pied Piper, Richard is just as obsessive as ever, and that is not liable to change.



Silicon Valley Season 6 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.