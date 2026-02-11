Sherri Shepherd Speaks out After Her Talk Show’s Cancellation

Sherri Shepherd is speaking out about her talk show’s cancellation.

It was recently announced that Sherri has been canceled after four seasons.

“This is a hard morning for all of us here at Sherri,” the host said in an Instagram video. “And I know you have seen the news, and I’m ready to address it. Our show has not been renewed for another season. And I wanna say, y’all try not to faint or fall out, ‘cause healthcare’s expensive and none of us have it anymore. So, y’all, don’t fall out. But I have to say, if you think about it, I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you.”

Shepherd went on to thank all the fans and crew members, saying how much of a joy it’s been to do the series, which was built on joy. “The intention of this show was always, always, my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came,” Shepherd continued. “And you know this. I’ve talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons.”

The comedian reiterated that she’s “not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet.” Episodes will be airing through the all and “we’re gonna fight to keep this show alive some way, shape, or form.”

Sherri Shepherd was a co-host on The View from 2007 to 2014. In 2022, her very own talk show, Sherri, premiered in syndication. It was reported on Feb. 2 that Sherri would not be coming back for a fifth season.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a joint statement via Variety. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Sherri is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. As of now, details on the final episodes, airing later this year, have not been announced, but it can be assumed that the final show’s premiere date will be announced in the coming months.