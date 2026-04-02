‘Sheriff Country’ Star Matt Lauria Teases Heightened Stakes During Crossover Event With ‘Fire Country’ (Exclusive)

Sheriff Country and Fire Country are crossing over for a big event on Friday, and Sheriff Country’s Matt Lauria told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

The crossover will start with Sheriff Country at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

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In the two-hour event, a mysterious bus explosion brings Cal Fire and the Sheriff’s office together as they put aside their personal conflicts so they can crack the case. Only it turns into something much bigger when all nine students on the bus are missing. Lauria, who plays Deputy Nathan Boone, spilled more details on what exactly will be going on in the much-anticipated crossover.

Pictured: Matt Lauria as Boone and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Eric Milner/CBS

“There is a massive incident that happens in Edgewater that necessitates a convergence of both arms, both factions of law enforcement, in a way that probably hasn’t occurred before, and that demands the full spectrum of all that they have,” Lauria shared. “I mean, it’s a super intense event. It’s dangerous. And because we have this two-hour format, the stakes just keep heightening and heightening and heightening.”

Sheriff Country only premiered in October, but there have already been a few mini-crossovers with Fire Country. However, this will be the first big two-hour crossover event, and it seems like they are really turning up the heat. Fans will be able to look forward to their favorite first responders working together, and for Lauria, working with everyone on both shows was “a blast.”

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“And it’s a little surreal,” he admitted. “I’ve met most of them previously. But it’s a whole other thing when you show up on set, there’s fire trucks and there’s fires and there’s water spraying out in the wilderness that is very characteristic of the Edgewater that we see on screen. You end up in that environment with fire trucks, and then Sharon and Bode and Eve come walking up in their firefighting uniforms with the helmets on and smudges on the face. And you’re like, it’s a little surreal. But it’s a blast. Take a little field trip out to Vancouver from Toronto, expand the stage that we’re playing on.”

Fans won’t want to miss what happens in the crossover, because it sounds like it will be a roller coaster from start to finish. Tune in to the Sheriff Country and Fire Country crossover event on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.