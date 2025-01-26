Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T.’ Just Paused Production

S.W.A.T. shut down production again amid the wildfires in Los Angeles. The CBS procedural was one of many shows to shut down production earlier this month with the growing wildfires in the and around the city due to the Palisades and Eaton fires. While filming did start back up again, S.W.A.T. had to shut down yet again on Wednesday because of the new Hughes fire, according to Deadline.

The Hughes wildfire started Wednesday morning near Castaic Lake, close to Santa Clarita, where the Shemar Moore-led drama films. With the fire growing, production had to pause and were also halted the following day. The fire prompted more than 31,000 evacuations and freeway shutdowns. As of Saturday morning, the fire is 87% contained after covering close to 10,500 acres. It’s unknown if filming has picked back up or, if not when it will, but since the fire is almost contained, it’s likely production will resume next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Since Jan. 7, wildfires have been devastating the City of Los Angeles. Thousands of residents have had to evacuate as thousands of buildings have burnt down, including houses, schools, banks, and more, with nearly 30 people losing their lives. Dozens of celebrities have been affected by the fires as well, with many losing their homes or knowing someone who lost their homes. As of Saturday, the two biggest fires, Palisades and Eaton, which have burned almost 23,500 acres and over 14,000 acres, respectively, are 81% and 95% contained.

As for S.W.A.T., the series is still on hiatus but finally returns to resume Season 8 this Friday, Jan. 31. The episode, directed by star Jay Harrington, will mark the show’s 150th episode which is quite a feat after coming back from cancellation not once, but twice. In “Open Season,” Hondo learns there’s a $1 million bounty on his head, so “20-Squad must race to uncover the mysterious enemy from Hondo’s past who’s intent on revenge. Also, Deacon and Tan butt heads over Tan’s changes to S.W.A.T. academy.”

Additionally, S.W.A.T. will be returning at a new time. Instead of kicking off Fridays, the show will now close out the night, taking over Blue Bloods’ longtime slot of 10 p.m. ET. Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney, which now premieres on Feb. 7, will air at 8 p.m. ET. Fire Country will continue to air at 9 p.m. ET beginning on Friday, Jan. 31.