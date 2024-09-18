'Shark Tank' Season 16: Raising Cane's Owner Todd Graves Joins Cast

Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves is headed to Shark Tank. The hit entrepreneurial series has announced that the chicken strip restauranter has joined the cast of the show's 16th season as a guest Shark.

"I'm honored and excited to join the cast of Shark Tank for season 16 alongside fellow Guest Sharks Kendra, Jamie, and Rashaun. As a long-time viewer and fan of the show, I'm excited to bring my Restaurant and business experience to entrepreneurs and help guide them as they build their brands," said Graves. "At my core, I love business and helping people succeed; and at the end of the day, it's not about what you make, it's about what you give. I know how it feels when someone takes a chance on you and it changes your life, and I'm looking forward to doing that on the show."

"Going into this experience I wasn't sure what to expect, but all the Sharks were so warm and welcoming to me and it was an incredible experience. Between production, crew and the Sharks, it truly is like one big family and I felt supported the entire time," added Graves. "I was excited to compete with and learn from the best, and while we all joke around and give each other a hard time, we want to see each other succeed. Understanding a business, getting to know an entrepreneur, and striking a deal all within less than an hour was a fun challenge for me, and I'm thankful for the help from Mark, Kevin, Lori, Daymond, and the entire Shark Tank team."

"I'm not just investing in products and ideas, I'm investing in people and their stories. I relate to so many of them and am looking forward to guiding them based on my past successes and failures as an entrepreneur," Graves went on to say. "I remember how it felt when I was first starting out with Raising Cane's and not many believed in me or my vision, and I wish I had a Shark to give me advice and guidance. I want to be that person and change the narrative for these entrepreneurs by helping them achieve the American Dream, just like I have."

Graves will star alongside Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and the newest Shark, founder of KIND Snacks Daniel Lubetzky, and returning Guest Sharks Kendra Scott, IT Cosmetics' Co-Founder Jamie Kern Lima, and Venture Capitalist Rashaun Williams.

Tune into Shark Tank beginning Friday, October 18 at 8/7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming on Hulu to catch Graves in "The Tank."