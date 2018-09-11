Shannen Doherty Weighs in on ‘Charmed’ Reboot

Shannen Doherty is fully supportive of the Charmed reboot heading to The CW. The 47-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at Stand Up To Cancer’s telecast Friday that she gives the remake her blessing.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I think second lives are amazing, so I’m all for it… I’m happy to see that a show, that back then was all about strong women who supported and loved each other, is now coming back again in this day and age. It’s about female empowerment again — not that that’s something new. Charmed originally was that too. But I think it’s wonderful, you know? And it’s providing a lot of jobs for people, and I honestly, I just wish them well. And I hope that everyone just gives them a chance.”

In the new version of Charmed, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Madeline Mantock star as three sisters who are powerful wishes tasked with protecting humans and battling demons — similar to the original show, in which Doherty’s character was killed off after three seasons.

Doherty was replaced by actress Rose McGowan after rumors flew that the reason for her exit was tension between her and co-star Alyssa Milano.

When the new series was initially announced in January, Doherty took issue with the description, which implied that the first series was not as “fierce, funny [or] feminist” as the new version.

“Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive,” she tweeted. “But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future.”

Doherty’s original series co-star Holly Marie Combs also took offense to the reboot, writing on Twitter in May that she felt the new series was attacking the original.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot created,” she wrote. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain. Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original.”

Milano also admitted that she’d hoped she and the rest of the original cast would have been able to participate in the new series.

“I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning,” Milano told Entertainment Tonight in August. “But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

Charmed is set to premiere on The CW on Sunday, Oct. 14.