‘Shameless’ Renewed for Season 10

It’s been announced that Shameless, Showtime‘s hit comedy, has been renewed for Season 10.

According to TV Guide, production on the next season will begin sometime in 2019, but the premiere date has not been revealed.

Additionally, the network has revealed that Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher in the series, will be returning.

Monaghan left the series halfway through Season 9 — most likely due to his commitments on Fox’s Gotham — but with that series ending his schedule seems to have freed back up.

Your favorite dysfunctional fam is coming back for more. #Shameless will return for SEASON 10! #OnlyOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/9nRDtJcqvB — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) January 31, 2019

In a message to fans upon announcing that he was leaving the series in 2018, Monaghan expressed his undying gratitude to the fans for the many years of support he received in the role.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years,” he wrote in an Instagram post, including a selection of pictures of him with his series co-stars. “I was the tender age of 15 when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.”

“All good things come to an end,” Monaghan added. “An old cliché, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

He then went on to say that the next episode following his message would be his final one.

“The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” Monaghan explained. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him.”

The actor concluded his statement by saying, “Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Monaghan is not the only Shameless star to announce a departure from the series, as Emmy Rossum also revealed in 2018 that the current ninth season would be her last. At this time, there is no indication that she too will return.