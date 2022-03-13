‘Shameless’ Actor Is Totally Unrecognizable in Recent Photos

It’s been almost a decade since Elliott Tinttensor starred in Shameless, and fans sometimes have a hard time recognizing him now. Tittensor played Carl Gallagher in the original British version of Shameless from 2003 to 2013. After years away from the spotlight, fans can’t believe how much he has changed.

Tittensor is 32 years old and has grown out his hair with a beard to match. He has gotten several prominent tattoos and filled out his physique, and of course, he no longer dresses like Carl. On top of all that, he has only acted sporadically in the years since Shameless, so fans have not been able to watch him change gradually over time. Now, when they see him on a new show or in an Instagram post, many are floored.

Comments on posts like this one often include Shameless fans reacting to Tittensor’s transformation. Many tag their friends to draw their attention, pointing out the actor’s new look. Others joke about what Carl or the other Gallaghers would say if they could see him now.

Tittensor himself acknowledged his long absence from the spotlight in his latest Instagram post back in September. He shared a screenshot of the monitor from his latest work – a revival of the TV series Silent Witness. It was the first time he had been on screen since his appearance in Dunkirk in 2017.

“A bit late to post this as the 1st ep aired last night. I just wanted to say a massive thank you & send loads of love to all the cast [and] crew involved with Silent Witness,” Tittensor wrote. “It was a pleasure to get called back to a show that has been in the British public’s hearts for so long, a testament to all the people who have been involved over the years. I’ve had to knock the cobwebs off after lying dormant for a few years. That said, I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Since Shameless, Tittensor has also appeared in two episodes of the show Chasing Shadows and the TV movie Reg. He also appeared in the movies Slap, North v South, Edith and Dunkirk. Right now there are no other upcoming projects on his IMDb page, so it’s not clear if Tittensor is leaving the spotlight once again.

Here in the U.S., you can watch the British version of Shameless on Hulu. The American version is streaming now on Netflix and on Showtime.