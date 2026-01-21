‘Sex and the City’ Star Thinks the Series Will Return Again

And just like that, the hopes for more Sex and the City are alive again.

Series star Kristin Davis, who starred as Charlotte in both SATC and the sequel series And Just Like That…, has shared her belief that the series will return once again at a later date.

On the most recent episode of her podcast Are You A Charlotte?, she discussed the franchise with her former co-star Mario Cantone. Cantone, who played Anthony Marantino on both series, shared his belief that And Just Like That… should’ve gotten “just one more season,” as the much-maligned finale felt “more like a season finale.”

“I don’t care what anybody says, that was not a series finale,” Cantone said. “It was a season finale, but that wasn’t a series finale.”

Davis agreed, saying she hasn’t been able to bring herself to watch the series finale as the story feels incomplete, and because “I’m in denial and I would like to remain that way.”

She then told listeners that she believes the franchise will return at some point.

“This is not based on anything real. In my mind, we’re going to do something else. I don’t think it’ll be a whole season, but I think we will do something else,” Davis said. “But obviously no one knows who owns us right now, you know. So there’s that that’s got to be worked.”

Davis also shared that she’s spoken with series creator Michael Patrick King “a couple times,” and that he hasn’t mentioned a second SATC revival to her personally. “He doesn’t say that. But I’m just, in my hopeful way, you know, going with that.”

To her credit, the original run of Sex and the City was supposed to be the end of the story. But then the franchise returned for two sequel movies in 2008 and 2010, and then for another sequel series in And Just Like That… from 2021 to 2025 on HBO.

After the end of And Just Like That…, King told THR that he’d “closed the book” on any more Sex and the City, before immediately saying there may be “another book.”

“You’re never, ever not… I’m always surprised,” he said. “When we closed Sex and the City, we closed it. And just like that, we’re back!”