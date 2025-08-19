Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses ‘Hate’ As ‘And Just Like That’ Ends

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t seem to care about the And Just Like That… haters.

The series finale to HBO’s And Just Like That…, a sequel series to the network’s iconic 1996 comedy-drama Sex and the City, aired last Thursday. To say the finale was disliked is an understatement—just about every publication on Earth dumped on the finale, with many critics calling it one of the worst of all time.

While the series was successful ratings-wise, it was nearly universally derided by fans and critics, and frequently described as a “hate watch” or “so bad it’s good” over the course of its three-season run. In a new interview with the New York Times, Parker addressed the ‘hate-watchers’ and the number of people who’ve complained about the show.

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real,” Parker said. “I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful.”

The existence of a series finale was not known until earlier this month, confusing fans before the episode even aired when showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the series would end with a special extra episode. Parker confirmed that she and King both wanted the series to end after three seasons because “that’s where the story ended.”

“We could have gone on doing coffee shops. There’s a million ways to do it that are easy and familiar and fun, but feel exploitative to us,” she said. “We felt this was the honorable thing to do. It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”