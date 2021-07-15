'Sex and the City' Revival Reveals New Cast Members

✖

The upcoming Sex and the City revival is bringing back many of the show's original stars, but some new cast members have been revealed as well. According to the Independent, Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) will join returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That..., the title of the new HBO Max series. After much widespread speculation and rumor, we also know that John Corbett's Aidan and Chris Noth's Mr. Big will be back for the revival as well.

The cavalcade of beloved Sex and the City stars coming back for And Just Like That... doesn't end yet, however, as four other characters will be turning up. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler have all been confirmed for revival. In Sex and the City, Cantone played Anthony Marentino, a stylist and friend of Charlotte's. Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie's best friend who married Anthony in the second Sex and the City movie. Eigenberg played Steve, Miranda's husband, and Handler played Harry, Charlotte's husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax)

Another new star this time around will be Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, who identifies as queer and non-binary — using she/they pronouns — and will be playing a new character named Che Diaz. According to ET, HBO Max describes Diaz as "a stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

In a statement on Ramirez's casting, Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King expressed how excited he and the rest of the cast and crew are to have the actor as part of the new series. "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family," King said. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

And Just Like That... will reportedly pick up two decades from where the characters were in Sex and the City and will find them navigating life in their 50s. Notably, Kim Cattrall — who played the fourth Sex and the City main character, Samantha Jones — will not be back. There is no word on how the show will address her absence.