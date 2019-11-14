‘Walking Dead’ Alum Christian Serratos Is Unrecognizable as Selena Quintanilla in New Netflix Series

The legendary singer Selena Quintanilla will once again be portrayed on screen, this time in a Netflix original series. In Selena: The Series, the titular role will be played by The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos. She has big shoes to fill — the last time fans saw Selena on screen it was Jennifer Lopez who was portraying her in a 1997 film.

Get your first look at Christian Serratos as singer Selena Quintanilla in the new teaser for #SelenaTheSeries on @Netflix. 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/x3WpNMLuU5 — IMDb (@IMDb) November 12, 2019

Netflix released the first trailer for the series on Wednesday with the caption, “Red lips: check. Feathered bangs: check. Legendary jumpsuit: check. Christian Serratos will star as legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla on Selena: The Series. Coming to Netflix in 2020.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the clip.

“OMG!!! Hope she can do Selena justice because JLo damn sure did!!! That’s going to be a tough act to follow! I have faith in Christian and Netflix though, it looks interesting and I’m excited! Can’t wait, come on 2020!” one wrote.

“Breaks my heart to see this young beautiful talented woman and what she could’ve become but instead was taken way too soon! Looking forward to this most definitely,” another commented.

“I’m here for this!!!! This girl doesn’t look like Selena, she looks more like JLo when JLo played Selena but let’s just see how she does, people were mad about the JLo casting at first too,” a third said. “The only thing I’ll be disappointed about is if they don’t use Selena’s voice in the series. I feel like it’ll be weird for them to make a show about Selena but then use a different person’s voice.”

The first part of the series will be six, one-hour episodes. “A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music,” is how the streamer describes the series.

Also starring in the series is Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira as Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla. Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla will be played by Noemi Gonzalaz. Gabriel Chavira will play A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother. Selena’s mother will be played by Seidy Lopez. Selena as a child will be played by Madison Taylor Baez.