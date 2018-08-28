See Every ‘Mayans M.C.’ Photo and Video Leading up to the Premiere

Sons of Anarchy fans have been excited about Mayans M.C. for some time now, and all the set photos and teasers are just making that excitement bigger.

In addition to all the pictures that have been shared by series creator Kurt Sutter, there have also been a couple of video teasers to help build up hype around the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show has been picked up for a full season order by FX, and is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2018.

Co-president of FX‘s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans M.C. has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans M.C. builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

Scroll down for a look through all the Mayans M.C. photos and videos that have been released so far!

First Official Teaser

Throttle up. Ride with Mayans M.C. this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/A5MJeop122 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 8, 2018

Recently, the first official teaser for the show was released and it has certainly generated a lot of fan-talk.

It features the Mayans M.C. crew riding down a highway to the tune of a Spanish-version of the The Rolling Stone’s “Paint it Black,” and had at least one fan screaming, “Can not wait!!”

First cast photo

In one of the first cast photos from the series, 11 of the main stars posed together at a table read. The photo was shared by Sutter on his Instagram page.

Emilio Rivera

One of the most exciting things about Mayans M.C. for fans in the inclusion of actor Emilio Rivera.

Rivera played Marcus Álvarez on Sons of Anarchy and he will reprise that role in the spin-off.

Cast Photo Two

Mayans M.C.’s first season will consist of 10 episodes, according to reports. If it is found to be a hit with fans, it’s very likely FX will commit to new seasons early on.

FX “Fearless” promo

The real “first look” at Mayans M.C. came earlier this year when FX dropped their network “Fearless” promo. It featured a brief glimpse at footage from the show, among sneak peeks at other upcoming FX series.

“Los Asesinos de Dios”

Los Asesinos de Dios. RT if you’re ready to ride with the #mayansmc pic.twitter.com/LVPXOZlrQ6 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 24, 2018

Last year it was reported that the Mayans M.C. series pilot had to undergo re-shoots, which made many fans nervous, but Kurt Sutter set their concerns to rest.

“This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX’s commitment to series. Allows me and [Elgin James] to improve cast, script, and direction,” he tweeted out.

Carla Baratta

Carla Baratta is a newcomer to acting, with her role on Mayans M.C. being the first high-profile project she’s done.

She will be playing “Adelita, who as a child, watched her family die at the hands of the Galindo cartel. Now, street-wise and driven, she protects the lost children orphaned by cartel violence.”

According to reports, the role originally went to an actress named Andrea Londo, but it is not clear if she dropped out, or if producers simply chose to recast the role.

Mayans MC Logo

The new series will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes (played by JD Pardo) “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.”

EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

Antonio Jaramillo

Antonio Jaramillo has been acting since the early 2000s, with one of his first recurring roles being on the Bo Derek/Morgan Fairchild series Fashion House.

He eventually went on to star in series such as Meet the Browns, Dallas, and Shades of Blue. In Mayans M.C. he’ll be appearing as Michael “Riz” Ariza, who little is known about at this time.

Mayans M.C. Crew

Who wants to share the road with the #mayansmc? pic.twitter.com/fXcldvocda — kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 11, 2018

In addition to the aforementioned Pardo, Jaramillo, Baratta, and Rivera, Mayans M.C. has cast a number of other stars as well.

Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, and Raoul Trujillo are just a number of the other actors who will be appearing in the series.

“Quiet on the set…”

Quiet on the set. Mayans M.C. is coming to FX this fall. #MayansFX #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/t2E7jDtNNx — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 11, 2018

In one photo shared by the series’ official Twitter account recently, fans can see a clapperboard baring the name of the episodes director, Norberto Barba.

A caption on the post reads, “Quiet on the set. Mayans M.C. is coming to FX this fall.”

Mayhem

A photo shared on the shows official Twitter page on May 14 features a number of the main actors from the show, including JD Pardo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas and Michael Irby.

The whole crew clearly looks ready for action.

Mayans Gear

The Mayans M.C. stars can be seen from behind, with their club logo patches on full display, in another the photo shared by the show.

A caption on the photo beckoned fans to “walk with the Mayans M.C.” crew when they land on TV this fall.

EZ Reyes

A new Mayans M.C. teaser dropped, revealing a glimpse of star JD Pardo’s character — EZ Reyes — in action.

The short clip feature’s Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes sitting down on his motorcycle and kicking up dust and sand as he rides off.