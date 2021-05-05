'SEAL Team' Season 5: New Report Has Promising News on Possible Renewal

✖

With SEAL Team stars and fans all eagerly waiting to hear if CBS orders the show's fifth season, a new report from Deadline seems promising when it comes to the show's future. SEAL Team has yet to be renewed by the network, despite CBS announcing all of its obvious renewals last month and remains on the bubble alongside All Rise, The Unicorn, B Positive, United States of Al and Clarice.

Due to the pandemic delay that impacted much of the 2020-21 television season and spring pilot season, bubble shows are expected to have final decisions announced later than ever, as they've had less time to prove themselves to audiences, but Deadline reported Tuesday that there's still hope for SEAL Team, which is "very well-liked creatively" by CBS higher-ups and has a "devoted fan following." When it comes to numbers, the show brought in a 0.49 average rating in the 18-49 demographic throughout the fourth season and an average of 4 million viewers. While the show's "very high price tag" is a barrier for renewal, Deadline shared there was "a desire" to get one more season out of the series, bringing it to 100 episodes and making its library more valuable for sales down the line, including streaming and international sales.

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has been leading a campaign for the show's renewal, writing on Instagram last month, "Lets keep it going @cbstv Thank you to all the fans and veteran's for the support and love for this show. @sealteamcbs #ReNew this show. #NeverOutoftheFight." Co-star Max Thieriot confirmed to TV Insider late last month that he was "still waiting like everybody else" to learn the fate of the show, but that he was "optimistic" and "hopeful."

If CBS doesn't order a fifth season, Thieriot said fans will be satisfied with the way Season 4 ends. "I think we have a good way of buttoning up a lot of loose ends every season," he teased of what's to come. "Besides I think last season was probably our biggest struggle because we got cut short, but we’re ending where we’re trying to end the season. I think every year we ended a good place."

When it comes to the final episodes of Season 4, Thieriot added, "Everybody can expect a lot more drama, some huge life-changing events inside and out of Bravo," he teased. "And for the last four episodes, they pulled out all the stops for all the cool stuff, all the toys and explosions and helicopters, and all the bells and whistles." SEAL Team airs on CBS Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.