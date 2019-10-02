‘SEAL Team’: Jason Leads Crew in Serbia for Action-Packed Mission in Season 3 Premiere Photos

The wait for a new season of SEAL Team is almost over! The CBS military drama series will return for its highly-anticipated third season Wednesday with a special episode taking the Bravo Team all the way to Serbia. With some of the action-packed scenes being shot on location in the country, the show’s first episode will bring an extra dose of authenticity fans will not want to miss.

The third season brings back David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, as well as the rest of the cast including Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks.

Take a look at new photos from the Season 3 premiere, and find out what is coming in upcoming episodes of SEAL Team.

Mission Abroad

The official description for the Season 3 premiere, titled “Welcome to the Refuge: Part 1,” reads: “Jason Hayes leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts.”

In true SEAL Team fashion, we can expect a season opener with plenty of drama and intense action.

Working Together

The premiere episode is one of two-parts filmed on location in the Eastern European city where the Bravo unit has been deployed after the bombing of several military outposts.

The mission will find Jason and Ray Perry (Brown Jr.) working their way up the bad guys’ chain of command.

“They’re working their way up that food chain, pursuing money launderers to bomb makers,” executive producer John Glenn told TVInsider. The producer has since exited the series.

What is She Doing Here?

This photo shows Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) seemingly working with the team once again, leaving some fans to wonder what happened to the job she was supposedly taking in San Diego.

One fan theorized on Reddit, as first reported by Meaww, “She was heading to a new assignment in San Diego. There’s nothing that prevents her next assignment being back with Bravo Team, especially if we assume that there’s going to be another time skip in-between seasons — there was a roughly six month time skip between the finale of Season 1 and the premiere of Season 2 (which also corresponded to the time the show was off the air).”

On Location

Boreanaz raved about filming on location in Serbia in an interview with CBS Pittsburgh.

“We started off in Serbia shooting, the first three episodes shot there and it was just a great experience – A) to shoot there, but B) to see how these characters are affected being in that environment and it’s going to be a crazy ride, so we’ll see if Jason Hayes can hang on this season,” he teased.

A New Chapter

The Bravo Team has gone through a lot after last spring’s major Season 2 finale, and it will take some time for the characters to heal. But it seems Jason will have Clay Spenser (Thieriot) by his side during the high-stakes mission. It will be nice to see Clay return after he was benched with a serious leg injury last season.

High Stakes

One partnership that will be put to the test is that of Ray and Jason.

“Jason makes a huge decision in the first two episodes that affects Ray and tests Ray’s loyalty to him and Bravo,” Glenn teased ahead of the premiere.

Things Have Changed

Last season saw Jason experience a lot of loss, so fans can expect the big changes to be explored this season.

“Jason has been worn down by the loss of his wife [who died last season in a car accident] and his kids going off to college and boarding school,” the actor told TV Insider. “There he is alone, out of the house he sold, living in a one-bedroom [place] above a garage.”

Pushing the Limits

The action never stops on SEAL Team, but how much longer can Jason take the pressure? Boreanaz hinted his character will struggle with pushing himself this season.

“You know for Jason Hayes, being in Serbia on the mission especially in the open of the season, he’s really pushing the team, he’s pushing his limits and we’ll see if that hurts him,” the actor told the outlet. “As a Tier 1 operator getting older, how much longer he can last in the field? That’s going to be something that we’re going to be examining this season. Things kick off in Serbia and for us to actually be there it helps greatly to get it right and it feels really authentic.”

SEAL Team Season 3 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.