How the ‘HTGAWM’ and ‘Scandal’ Crossover Will Handle Liza Weil’s Dual Role

Not much is known about the plot for the upcoming Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover, but we know how the show will deal with one actor’s dual roles.

HTGAWM star Liza Weil, who plays the role of Bonnie Winterbottom on the Shondaland legal drama, is also known for playing the role of deceased White House intern Amanda Tanner during Scandal‘s first season.

So, how will the crossover handle Weil’s presence?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Weil will not be making an appearance during Scandal‘s episode of the crossover and will not cross paths with any of the characters from the hit political drama.

The upcoming crossover, however will have powerhouse women Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) meet for the first time in a two-hour event premiering March 1.

After attorney Annalise appears on Scandal, Olivia — now President Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) chief of staff — will head over to How to Get Away with Murder.

EW reports the show’s producers are not giving any details about the how and why of the big event, but it most likely has something to do with Annalise’s class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over wrongful convictions.

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis said to EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Washington added, “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

Both stars have been teasing the upcoming crossover on social media since it was announced in early January.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by HTGAWM at 10 p.m.