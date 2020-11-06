'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Reveals Cast in New Photos Ahead of Premiere

✖

The upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot has revealed new cast photos, ahead of the series premiere. In a new image of the show's returning cast members, Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Tiffani Thiessen are all seen donning some retro glam-band looks, reminiscent of the Zack Attack days. Fellow Bayside High alum Lark Voorhies will also be appearing in the series, though she is not pictured in the new image.

In another new photo from the show, the cast newcomers can been seen hanging out at The Max, an iconic diner that all the Bayside High students hang out at. The image features Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as DeVante, Josie Totah as Lexi, Aisha Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha and Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy. Notably, Ed Alonzo — who plays Max, the owner of The Max — will also be returning for the new series. There is currently no word on if Dennis Haskins or Dustin Diamond — who played Principal Richard Belding and Samuel "Screech" Powers, respectively — will also turn up at any point.

The premise of the new series follows the students and staff of Bayside High, after California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar) has students from underfunded schools — which he is being criticized for closing — funneled into better-funded ones. This leads to some interesting social issues between the teens that come from affluence, and those who are from lower-income families. This is a notable difference from the original series, which did occasionally address subjects such as drug use and underage drinking, but did not necessarily grapple with class inequality.

Back in April, Gosselaar spoke with ET about the new show, and what it was like to see the trailer for the first time. "I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it's shot, I think it's very smart," he said at the time. "It looks amazing and the content is great."

He went on to share that jumping back into his old role was fun but still a bit of a challenge. "I was taking the week we had before the lockdown to get back into the character, to understand him, because there is a way that he says things and if you say it in the wrong way, it can come off very douchey," he shared. "The actor who plays my son, Mitchell Hoog, I think he's brilliantly cast, and he does a really good job of toeing that line -- saying things that are offensive, but if you say them in the light of the Zack Morris way, it's effervescent and you can’t take offense to it." The new Saved by the Bell premieres Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.