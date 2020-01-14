‘Saved by the Bell’ First Look Video Sees Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Return to The Max

Attention, Saved by the Bell fans, and get ready to take a trip down memory lane. As Us Weekly noted, Mario Lopez recently shared the first look at the Saved by the Bell reboot on Friday, Jan. 10. Based on the clip, which also features series star Elizabeth Berkley, it looks like the former Bayside High students are heading back to The Max.

In the Instagram video, Lopez and Berkley can be seen sitting inside a booth at their old, Saved by the Bell hangout spot, The Max. As the actors explained, they were busy filming a scene that fans of the ’90s sitcom are definitely going to want to see.

“Alright, so we just shot our first scene. Well, not really our first scene,” Lopez clarified. “It was, like, a promo for Saved by the Bell.”

“I feel like only people who’ve had the history we have could drop right into that,” Berkley noted in the clip about returning to their old stomping grounds. She went on to say that it felt like they were in a “time machine” because this new set-up looks exactly like The Max of yesteryear.

It was previously announced in September 2019 that a Saved by the Bell reboot would be coming to NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock. TV Line detailed that the revival will find California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in hot water as he closes several low-income schools in the state. He later reportedly suggests sending the affected students to high-performing schools, like Bayside High School. The new students in town supposedly “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

On Jan. 6, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the lead of the reboot had been cast. According to the publication, Josie Totah, who previously appeared on NBC’s Champions, is set to lead the revival. She will reportedly star as Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is supposedly both “admired and feared” by the other students at the school.

In addition to Totah, Berkley, and Lopez having some involvement in the reboot, it has been reported that other members of the original cast will be involved, as well. Gosselaar, who’s character Zack was at the forefront of the original series, announced that he would be back during the Winter TCA press tour on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” he told the crowd.