‘Saturday Night Live’ TV Ratings Down, Despite Taylor Swift Performance

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish made history as the first black female stand-up comedian to host NBC‘s Saturday Night Live, but that doesn’t mean more viewers tuned in to see it. In fact, the number of viewers dipped from last weekend’s Larry David episode, despite the presence of Taylor Swift.

Deadline reports that the episode attracted a 4.3 overall Live+same day rating, down from the 4.7 rating David’s episode earned. The Haddish-Swift episode had season-low numbers, coming off of the season-high numbers for David.

The good news was that Swift’s performances likely helped the episode in the key 18-49 age demographic. The episode drew a 1.9 rating in the demo, up a tenth from David’s episode.

The episode with David and Miley Cyrus had a 1.7 rating in the demo. It had the highest overall rating for an SNL episode since last season’s finale with Dwayne Johnson.

Swift was on SNL to promote her new album, Reputation. She performed the songs “…Ready For It?” and “Call It What You Want.”

As for Haddish, she starred in the surprise box office hit Girls Trip with Queen Latifah this summer and also starred in last year’s Keanu. During her monologue, she talked about making a movie with Kevin Hart this summer, Night School, which opens in September 2018.

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC