‘Saturday Night Live’ Puts ‘Jurassic World’ on Trial in Hilarious Sketch

Jurassic Park is on trial for murder and Donald Glover is on the case.

During Saturday Night Live‘s first sketch of the night, the actor/singer portrayed the role of a defense attorney repressing the park following the events of Jurassic World, where all the dinosaurs escape and kill some of the visitors.

In the sketch, Glover interrogates a survivor from the park to hilarious results.

“We are here to determine whether my client Jurassic Park, the beautiful island filled with real-life dinosaurs is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Miller’s friends and family when all the dinosaurs got out, and I say no.”

“Well I say yes,” the survivor says. Glover then shows the man a bloodied up access pass with an addendum saying he waives the right to sue the park for any damages.

“I can’t read it, it’s covered in my friend Scott’s blood,” he says.

“Well move your friend Scott’s blood around with your finger until you can read it.”

“It says ‘Jurassic Park is not responsible for any loss or damaged items,” he reads.

“… like your friends and family,” Glover says.

Glover then asks the man if he had a good time at the park, and proceeds to show the jury an Instagram Story video showing he and his friends having fun.

But when the video keeps playing, the camera blurs as the dinosaurs kill the man’s friends.

“Who even knows what’s happening there?” Glover’s character says as the judge, played by Kenan Thompson begins to get frustrated.

The man continued to elaborate on his traumatic experience at the park as Glover’s character continued to defend the iconic fictional park.

Fans on social media were cracking up by the sketch.

Donald Glover is killing it as a lawyer representing Jurrasic Park/World. #SNL #Sustained 😃 — Gerardo Rodriguez (@viequesdynamo) May 6, 2018

In the end, the jury names Jurassic World guilty.

“Well, I guess that’s lunch then,” Glover says as he pulls out a dinosaur egg from his bag.

“You think this is O.K. to eat?”

The 34-year-old Glover has a long history with NBC, since he was a writer on 30 Rock and also starred on the cult comedy Community. Today, he is best known as the writer and creator of FX’s Atlanta, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy. He also picked up Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Director for the episode “B.A.N.”

Glover will also star as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on May 25. The role was originated by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The actor also voiced Simba for Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake. That movie hits theaters on July 19, 2019.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.