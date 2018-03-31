‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Chadwick Boseman, Cardi B on April 7

Saturday Night Live is taking another break this weekend, following three consecutive all-new episodes in March. The next new episode does not air until April 7, when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stops by.

The host for the next episode was announced during the broadcast of the March 18 show, which was hosted by former SNL cast member Bill Hader. Boseman’s musical guest will be rapper Cardi B.

This marks Boseman’s first time hosting SNL, but he is not the first Marvel Studios actor to host. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have all hosted. Robert Downey Jr. was also a cast member for a season in 1985 when he was just 20 years old, as Rolling Stone points out.

Boseman plays the title character in Black Panther, which is the top-grossing movie of 2018 so far. Since it was released on Feb. 16, the film has made $618.4 million domestically and $593 million in foreign territories. Boseman also plays T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War, which opens on April 27.

During Sterling K. Brown’s episode earlier this month, SNL parodied the Marvel blockbuster with Chris Redd playing T’Challa and visiting family members on the ancestral plane we never knew he had. Brown also played T’Challa’s uncle in Black Panther.

The April 7 episode will also be Cardi B’s first time on the show.

Last year, the former Love & Hip-Hop: New York star scored a big hit with “Bodak Yellow.” She also performed at the 2018 Grammys to join Bruno Mars for a live version of their “Finesse” remix. She has not released her first full-length album yet, but she told the audience at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month that it will be out in April, notes Billboard. She picked up the Best New Artist award at the ceremony.

“APRIL 7th SATURDAY NIGHT LIFE!!! Who finna not go to the club to watch Bardi on tv?!” Cardi B wrote on Instagram last week.

Coincidentally, Cardi B was one of the stars parodied in the November 2017 “Lion King Auditions” sketch. Host Tiffany Haddish sang “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as the rapper.

Since there is no new SNL Saturday, NBC is airing Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan’s episode, featuring performances from U2.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.