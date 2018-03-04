‘Saturday Night Live:’ Twitter Gives Mixed Response to Migos’ Performance

Migos brought hip hop to Saturday Night Live.

The hip hop trio, which comprises rappers Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, made their second appearance on the long-running variety series, after joining Katy Perry on stage of a performance of “Bon Appétit” in May 2017.

Migos performed “Stir Fry” and “Narcos” during their appearance on the show, leading Twitter to a frenzy.

Fans of the rapper group were quick to praise the performance.

The only reason I’m awake right now is to watch Migos on #snl — Analiese Eicher (@analieseeicher) March 4, 2018

Watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous. Dance with my dogs in the nighttime; in the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry #SNL pic.twitter.com/R1WLrDPOWC — Melissa 👑💋 (@Melissa_Wasser) March 4, 2018

Not everyone was a fan of the performance however, commenting on the group’s heavy use of autotune.

I don’t know much about amigos but this guy doing all the rapping while the other two pretend to stir with the mics is hilarious #SNL — Angela 🌈 (@Normomi_Kordei) March 4, 2018

Jeez @nbcsnl how do you choose these awful “music” artists. #snl — Jenn (@JNP0905) March 4, 2018

This music is nonsense please stop #SNL — Tv Shows (@showsthatiwatch) March 4, 2018

Migos joined Charles Barkley, who was host for the March 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, as musical guest.

Migos recently released their new album Culture II, featuring singles “Notice Me” featuring Post Malone, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake and the hit single “Motorsport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

During the show, SNL also saw the return of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in the opening skit. The show also poked fun at Hollywood’s harassment conversation as well as had athlete Alex Rodriguez make an appearance.

Along with Barkey and Migos, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is set to host the show on March 10 with musical guest James Bay. Bill Hader will then host March 17 with musical guest Arcade Fire.

One of the members, Quavo, recently made headlines after being accused of assaulting jewelry maker Eric the Jeweler in New York City over a financial dispute that occurred after the Grammys.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.