‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg on ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live didn’t shy away from mocking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during this week’s Weekend Update.

As a guest on their mock-news segment, Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) took the opportunity to address the controversy surrounding Facebook’s current PR nightmare amid a data privacy scandal.

“Next week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about Facebook’s alleged mishandling of millions of users’ data. Here to comment is Mark Zuckerberg,” Colin Jost announced as Moffat’s Zuckerberg entered the room.

Jost asked Zuckerberg about people wanting the CEO to resign.

“No way homie because, according to our data sets, I don’t have to and you can’t make me.” Zuckerberg said. “But I do recognize that Facebook has mishandled our users private data, and tonight, I’d like to apologize to all 87 million of you… one at a time.”

SNL’s Zuckerberg then apologized to Ethan Cooperberg of Van Nuys, California.

“I’m sorry for disclosing you frequently visit your ex-girlfriend’s photo album entitled “Cancun 2010″, especially one photo for an average of 2.3 minutes,” Zuckerberg joked.

The comedian then remembered Facebook’s old “poke” feature.

“Remember that feature? It was flirting for cowards.”

Fans were cracking up at Moffatt’s impression, but wondering if SNL Zuckerberg’s laugh was a joke about the real Facebook CEO.

“Are you laughing or screaming?” Jost asked.

“Absolutely homie,” Zuckerberg said.

The data of more than 87 million Facebook users reportedly was scraped without authorization. Facebook also revealed it uncovered and shut down nearly 300 additional Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to a Russian propaganda group.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.