‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Amy Schumer Brings the Laughs With Marriage Monologue

In this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, host Amy Schumer kicked off the night with a hilarious monologue, delivering a portion of her stand-up act.

The monologue focused on Schumer’s recent marriage. In February, she and Chris Fischer tied the knot and joked about finally getting married in her 30s. She also mused on ways to save money and not being able to afford anything at Anthropologie stores.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Schumer points out, one of the things a woman can always get for free is a tampon, because another woman will always give you one.

“Men, I think you think we just get our periods every month,” Schumer joked. “But we chose to get it. We go, ‘I’m bored. What should I do? I think I’ll bleed. Just bleed for a couple of days.’”

The monologue received mixed reviews from viewers at home.

“I don’t need audio to know that his [SNL] monologue by [Amy Schumer] isn’t funny,” one viewer wrote.

I don’t need audio to know that his #SNL monologue by @amyschumer isn’t funny — beep boop (@bearchildd) May 13, 2018

“Amy Schumer’s SNL monologue is one of the worst and least funny I’ve ever seen,” another chimed in.

Amy Schumer’s SNL monologue is one of the worst and least funny I’ve ever seen. — Maddie 🌻 (@mvddie_) May 13, 2018

“If Tori Spelling ate Kevin Hart, you’d have Amy Schumer,” read another negative review.

If Tori Spelling ate Kevin Hart, you’d have Amy Schumer — Larry Sulner (@bearjew318) May 13, 2018

However, not all the reviews were negative.

One viewer said it was “funny.”

Another pointed out the responses from men.

Amy Schumer joking about periods and female equality had me rolling. But here are the male takes… 🤣 #SNL pic.twitter.com/kiRGkAn4Rb — Erin (@ErinOfBoston) May 13, 2018

Schumer took the Studio 8H stage a few weeks after the release of her latest movie I Feel Pretty. The film, which hit theaters on April 20, grossed $41.1 million at the box office. Although it made back its production budget, it received a mixed response from critics.

This is Schumer’s second time hosting SNL. She previously hosted in 2015, when her breakthrough movie Trainwreck hit the big screen, with her musical guest that night being The Weeknd. This weekend though, her musical guest was country star Kacey Musgraves.

Schumer earned a Golden Globe nomination for Trainwreck in 2015. That same year, her Comedy Central sketch series Inside Amy Schumer won the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy.

Musgraves is making her SNL debut to promote her new album, Golden Hour. Other country stars to perform on SNL in the past include Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

This weekend’s episode is the penultimate show of the 43rd season. Next week, the season comes to a close with Tina Fey and Nicki Minaj.