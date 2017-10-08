‘Saturday Night Live’ Remains Silent on Harvey Weinstein Sexual Abuse Allegations

Saturday Night Live is under fire for not addressing the sexual abuse allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein.

The NBC sketch comedy mainstay did not take any jabs at the Academy Award-winning film producer, who is accused of sexually harassing numerous women in the entertainment industry.

Viewers expected the show to make some sort of joke at Weinstein’s expense either during the cold open or the Weekend Update section that raises social commentary, being as that’s where their most political moments often are.

Instead, the cold open was used as a touching tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas, but “Weekend Update” was standard fare.

Many viewers, especially on the conservative end of the political spectrum, saw this as hypocrisy. Weinstein is one of the most powerful liberal in Hollywood, so a lot saw the omission as intentional.

“Hey SNL, where were the jokes on your liberal friend Harvey Weinstein?” one Twitter user wrote. “If he were republican, we all know your attacks would be relentless.”

Another wrote, “SNL is trash. Gives Harvey Weinstein a pass. We’ve found our Goliath. Grab your sling.”

SNL and NBC have yet to comment on the omission.

