David Pumpkins Returns To Saturday Night Live

One of Saturday Night Live‘s most popular new characters returned during last night’s season finale… and it’s not even Halloween!

Legendary actor Tom Hanks made an appearance in the opening monologue to announce he’d be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s running mate in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that wasn’t his only skit on the show.

Hanks reprised his role as the bizarre and beloved David S. Pumpkins during one of the pre-recorded segments. Keenan Thompson stars as Big Chris, making a rap music video with way too many features. As more and more guest artists announce their arrival on the track, things get out of control.

And that’s when David Pumpkins makes his triumphant and unexpected return.

The character first appeared in a Halloween skit called Haunted Elevator with Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon playing a couple who go to a haunted house attraction. The “100 Floors of Frights” starts off scary, but quickly takes a different route when David Pumpkins appears flanked by two skeletons.

That segment was an instant hit. People scoured the internet for the pumpkin suit the character wears, causing it to sell out at certain online retailers.

It’s the first reappearance of the character after his debut. It seemed like David S. Pumpkins’ versatility and longevity would be in question, considering how one note and timely the character is, but SNL followed up in the most unexpected way. That’s the perfect route to take with the character.

Check out the skit above, and watch his first appearance below during last year’s Halloween episode below.

