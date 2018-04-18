Amy Schumer and Tina Fey to Host Final ‘SNL’ Episodes of Season 43

Saturday Night Live will be wrapping up its 43rd season with fan-favorite, female stars.

The long-running variety sketch series announced Amy Schumer and Tina Fey will be hosting the final two episodes of the season. Schumer will host on May 12, joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Fey will then return to her former NBC home to close the season on May 19 with musical guest Nicki Minaj.

Schumer, who will be promoting her new film I Feel Pretty, has hosted the series once before.

Fey will celebrate her sixth hosting gig on the show, for which she once served as head writer and anchor of Weekend Update. According to Variety, She was hired as a writer in 1997 and promoted to head writer two years later. She handled Weekend Update duties from 2000-2006.

Fey then went on to create and star in NBC hit series 30 Rock after the end of her Saturday Night Live tenure. She currently works behind the scenes, and has made a few appearances on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s Great News, and she also opened her first Broadway musical, an adaptation of her 2004 movie Mean Girls.

Musgraves has had a whirlwind few weeks following the release of her album Golden Hour, with hit songs “High Horse” and “Space Cowboy.”

Minaj made a triumphant return last week with the release of two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” ahead of her upcoming album release following up 2014’s The Pinkprint. The rapper also released a collaboration with Young Thug, “Anybody,” and is set to release another with Post Malone, “Ball For Me,” as part of his new album beerbongs & bentleys.

Prior to Schumer’s episode, Donald Glover will head the show’s May 5 edition as well as be the musical guest in his persona of Childish Gambino.

The 34-year-old Glover has a long history with NBC, since he was a writer on 30 Rock and also starred on the cult comedy Community. Today, he is best known as the writer and creator of FX’s Atlanta, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy. He also picked up Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Director for the episode “B.A.N.”

Glover will also star as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on May 25. The role was originated by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The actor also voiced Simba for Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake. That movie hits theaters on July 19, 2019.