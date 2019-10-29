Sarah Paulson Wants to Return for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10: ‘I Need to Be a Part of It’

After a season away from FX’s popular horror anthology series, Sarah Paulson is hoping to return to American Horror Story‘s already-confirmed 10th season. The actress, who has donned almost a dozen roles over her eight-season tenure on the series, does not star in the currently-airing ninth season, 1984, an absence that has been heavily felt by fans, though she recently revealed that “she needs to be a part” of the series once more.

“It’s hard to not be a part of it,” Paulson told TV Guide at FX anthology series’ 100th episode celebration over the weekend. “I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As creator Ryan Murphy’s muse, Paulson had starred in every season of AHS prior to the current ninth season, undergoing a number of transformations and, at times, even taken on multiple roles.

In the series’ debut season, Murder House, she stepped into the shoes of psychic Bille Dean, a role she reprised in Season 5’s Hotel, in which she also portrayed Sally, and Season 8’s Apocalypse. After starring as journalist Lana Winters in Asylum (Season 2), she reprised the role for Season 6, Roanoke, when she also starred as actress Audrey Tindall. Paulson took on the role of Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx in Coven, again reprising the role in Apocalypse, before pulling double duty as conjoined twins Bette and Dot in Freak Show (Season 4). In Season 7, Cult, she portrayed suburban mom Ally Mayfair-Richards, and along with reprising her Murder House and Coven roles for Season 8’s crossover season, she also played Wilhemina Venable.

Her tenure on the series earned her Emmy nominations in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018, and while she was easily a fan-favorite, Variety reported in July, just ahead of 1984‘s premiere, that for the first time she would not be starring in a new season.

Keeping her fingers crossed for her return in Season 10, Paulson also revealed that she is hoping to return alongside her AHS co-star Evan Peters.

“I would like to do something with Evan [Peters],” Paulson said. “I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back.”

Just like with Paulson, 1984 marked the first season of the FX anthology that Evans has not starred. Speaking to with Extra at WonderCon, the 32-year-old said that he was going to “sit a season out.” Although he did not give a reasoning at the time, he had previously told GQ the series can be “exhausting” and “mentally draining.”

Peters has not revealed if he has any intentions of returning for any future seasons.

Additionally, fans should not be keeping their fingers crossed for the return of Jessica Lange, who recently stated that she has no plans to return to the series.

New episodes of American Horror Story: 1984 air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX. Season 9 is set to conclude with its season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 13, marking the series’ shortest season yet with a total of just nine episodes.