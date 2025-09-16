Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters Tease New ‘American Horror Story’ Season While Presenting at Emmys

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters reunited at the Emmys and couldn’t help but bring up American Horror Story.

The two have starred in eight of AHS’ 12 seasons together, with their last being Season 10’s Double Feature.

Sunday’s 77th Emmy Awards were filled with reunions, including Paulson and Peters’, who, appropriately, presented Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Before getting to the category, though, the two reminisced on working together, which hasn’t been since Season 10 of AHS, and they said they missed each other. “Although, if you really missed me,” Paulson said, “you would call your agent and Mr. Murphy over there,” as she pointed to creator Ryan Murphy in the audience, who pointed back, so they can get to work on Season 13.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters reunite at the #Emmys for an "American Horror Story" reunion. pic.twitter.com/B9bxZhV6VE — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025

Even though they could have had a perfect show for this category, as they explained, they went on to present the award, which ultimately went to Netflix’s Adolescence. Season 12 of AHS, dubbed Delicate, aired from September 2023 to April 2024, starring AHS veteran Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O’Hare, Julie White, and Maaz Ali.

As of now, no details have been shared on the much-anticipated new season of the FX anthology series. It seems like Paulson and Peters are itching to get back to it, and they weren’t afraid to let Murphy know. Whether the public call-out will make Murphy get to work on Season 13 or continue work on it is unknown, as the man is pretty busy with other projects, but as long as Paulson and Peters are included, the wait will be worth it.

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were not the only ones to reunite at the Emmys. The ceremony brought together Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, Law & Order franchise vets Mariska Hargitay, S. Epatha Merkerson, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and Tony Goldwyn, Everybody Loves Raymond stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, and much more.

Despite American Horror Story’s wide cast, it’s not surprising that Paulson and Peters were chosen to present since they’ve basically become the faces of the series. It’s hard to tell when more details for Season 13 will be released, but at the very least, they are both making sure that no one, not even Ryan Murphy, forgets.