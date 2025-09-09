‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham Set to Reunite Very Soon

Everyone’s favorite TV mother-daughter duo is reuniting.

Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are among the presenters at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reports that although the two will be presenting at the ceremony, airing on Sunday on CBS, it’s not clear if they’re presenting together. However, this does come on the heels of the drama’s 25th anniversary, which is in October, so it’s possible this reunion will happen on stage. Casts from shows years ago have reunited at the Emmys in the past, so it’s not completely off the table.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Bledel and Graham starred on The WB/CW drama as Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, respectively, for all seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. They reprised their roles for the Netflix miniseries revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. While fans have been hoping this wouldn’t be the last trip to Stars Hollow, creator and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino previously shared that she’s happy with how the miniseries ended, but also teased she was seemingly open to more. At the very least, the case seems to still keep in touch, and it will be nice to see Bledel and Graham, likely together, at the Emmys this weekend.

Meanwhile, other presenters at the ceremony include Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Law & Order franchise stars Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Tony Goldwyn, all of whom could present together as the franchise nears its 35th anniversary, and Monster stars Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is set to star as Ed Gein in the third season of Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s anthology crime drama in October, while Peters portrayed Jeffrey Dahmer in the first season.

Robert Voets/Netflix

Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Kathryn Hahn, Justin Hartley, James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and Jesse Williams are all set to present as well, among others. As of now, it’s unknown who will be paired up, since some of these stars may have more than one reunion on stage, but fans will find out in a matter of days.

Severance leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed closely behind by The Penguin with 24. The 2025 Emmy Awards will take place this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live from the Peacock Theater on CBS and Paramount+ and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment return as executive producers.