‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland and ‘Bachelor’ Alum Wells Adams Are Dating

Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette suitor Wells Adams are more than Halloween costume buddies.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair have been casually dating and “seeing each other for months.”

The Modern Family actress shared their first photo together on social media Sunday, showing off their couples costume as Stranger Things‘ Eleven and Dustin.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

“Stranger things have happened,” she captioned the festive photo, adding “#happyhalloween.”

Adams also hinted at a romance in his uploaded photo of the duo in their costumes.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10,” he wrote alongside the photo.

11 hangin’ out with a 10 #strangerthings A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Until now, fans have speculated whether something was brewing between the actress and Nashville-based radio host after seeing some flirty banter on Twitter.

“Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender tweeted in August. “I’m kidding the job is yours @sarahyland.”

“I’ll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs,” Hyland responded, to which Wells replied, “Deal.”

Adams also hinted at a secret relationship when he appeared on a recent episode of Brandi Cyrus’ podcast. The reality TV personality admitted he was “talking to” someone in Los Angeles and that they’d been spending a lot of time together in the City of Angels.

Prior to Adams, Hyland dated British actor and model Dominic Sherwood for more than two years. The couple broke things off in August in an amicable split.