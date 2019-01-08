Sarah Hyland’s ‘Modern Family’ Character Haley Dunphy Gets Double the Trouble With Twin Pregnancy Surprise

Modern Family fans are in for a double dose of baby fever Wednesday night, when it’s revealed that Haley Dunphy is pregnant with twins.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Haley, played by Sarah Hyland, heads in for an ultrasound with her mom, Claire (Julie Bowen) and boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing). Click here to watch the sneak peek video.

The doctor confirms that the baby’s heartbeat sounds healthy, then is taken aback to hear “two heartbeats.”

“A baby with two hearts?” Haley asks, immediately freaked out. “I didn’t know I was pregnant when I ate that brownie.”

The doctor patiently explains that Haley is pregnant with twins, which Haley calls “impossible.”

“It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body?” she asks, growing more frantic by the second. “One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

But as overwhelmed as Haley is, Claire is equally calm.

“Haley, everything is going to be OK,” Claire says.

“I’m in way over my head,” Haley responds.

“You’re not alone,” Claire continues. “As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

The touching mother-daughter moment came a few weeks after Claire made her doubts known about Haley and Dylan welcoming a child. And before that, Haley confronted Dylan, expressing her doubts and accusing him of not taking the situation seriously enough.

“I’m freaked because I just found out I’m pregnant, and yes, I am a little mad at you,” she told him. “This is serious, and the only thing you can think about is combining our names into the perfect baby name.”

Some of her doubts about being a good mother were quelled by her siblings, Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould), who reacted positively when she told them she was pregnant.

“OK, so no one else knows, especially Mom and Dad. So you can’t tell anybody, but… I’m pregnant,” Haley blurted to her sister.

“You’re pregnant?” Luke asked, coming out of the toy box.

Although Alex is shocked, Haley asked both her siblings to not look at her with judgmental eyes.

“It’s a wow, that’s… that’s a lot to process,” Alex said. “Do you even know who the father is?”

“It’s Dylan,” Haley said, telling her sister to save her criticism of her boyfriend.

When Haley started to freak out and call herself a terrible mother, both Alex and Luke gave sweet examples of how she used to take care of them throughout their childhoods.

Haley’s pregnancy storyline proves that the sitcom still has plenty to go off if ABC decides to extend it past its tenth season, which initially was meant to be its last.

Bowen recently told Busy Philipps on her late-night show Busy Tonight that she has “very positive feelings” about the Dunphy family making it past 10 seasons.

“I think that there is [another season], I’ve been told that there is, you know? The ink is not dry, but I have very positive feelings about it,” she told Philipps.

Co-creator and co-showrunner Steve Levitan also shared his interest with wanting the show to move forward.

“There’s definitely interest from the studio and network and we’re all trying to figure out if that’s what we want to do,” he said in October. “There’s a general desire from just about everybody involved to not say goodbye yet. There are a couple hurdles that have to be climbed. We’ll see if it all comes together.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.