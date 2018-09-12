Sarah Drew Reveals How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Castmates Reacted to Her Exit

In March, it was revealed that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw would be exiting Grey’s Anatomy, with the show’s producers citing creative differences in the reasoning behind the firing.

Since then, both actresses and several of their castmates have spoken out about the move, and Drew told Us Weekly that her co-stars were nothing but supportive after the announcement was made.

The actress shared that the day after she learned she was being fired, she was reading scripts for four television pilots that were considering her.

“It was an exciting and overwhelming moment because I was told that all of these shows were interested in testing me for lead roles. It was all happening so fast and so suddenly,” Drew recalled. “[Co-star] Kelly [McCreary] came and found me in my trailer to see how I was doing, and I told her about all these scripts and how exciting and overwhelming it all was, and she started jumping up and down with such joyful delight for me, and then she grabbed me and gave me the biggest hug I think I’ve ever received from anyone.”

“She was so relieved and so excited that in the midst of the pain of being let go, all of these exciting things were happening,” Drew added. “She knew I was gonna be OK, and she was so happy for me. I felt such love and friendship from her in that moment. It was beautiful.”

Drew also recalled the moment she filmed a Season 14 scene in which she woke up in the hospital surrounded by her co-workers.

“And after a few takes, it hit me that I was about to say goodbye to this family that I’d grown to love so much,” she said. “The director said, ‘Cut’ and I caught Caterina [Scorsone] and Chandra [Wilson’s] eyes, and they knew the tears were coming, and they whisked me out into the breezeway, and the three of us had a good long cry. There were a lot of emotional goodbyes, but that moment stands out to me.”

Over the years, Drew formed many friendships on set, and shared that she still sees those she has close relationships with.

“I love my cast and my crew and I miss them, although I really do see and talk to the folks I’m closest to,” she said. “I don’t feel like they are gone from my life — I just miss the camaraderie of all being together working on the same thing together.”

When the news was initially revealed, Drew shared a message with fans on Twitter.

“Hey guys. Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too,” she began. “I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my [nine] years here. That will come later.”

Drew had been portraying Dr. April Kepner on the ABC medical drama since Season 6 while Capshaw entered as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Season 5.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre