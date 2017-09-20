Sam Waterston to Reprise ‘Law & Order’ Role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Sam Waterston is set to reprise his Law & Order role as prosecutor Jack McCoy on SVU.

The 76-year-old actor starred on the drama for 16 seasons and will be making a guest-star appearance on an upcoming episode of the NBC spinoff’s 19th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The role will reunite Waterston with SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin. The pair worked together on the actor’s first two seasons of the original show.

It will be actually Waterston’s fourth appearance on SVU. Other characters from the original show to join SVU include prosecutors Connie Rubirosa (Alana De La Garza) and Michael Cutter (Linus Roache).

Waterston joined Law & Order in its fifth season and stayed through the show’s 20th and final season. During his 16-season stint, Waterston won a Screen Actors Guild award for best actor in a drama series and earned three Emmy nominations in the same category.

After Law & Order, Waterston went on to appear in HBO’s drama The Newsroom and films including Miss Sloane and Please Be Normal. He also starred on two Netflix programs including comedy Grace & Frankie and the Western miniseries Godless.

Chernuchin, who also served as the showrunner on Chicago Justice, had the idea earlier this year to bring back Jack McCoy.

“We actually talked for a brief second about having Sam come in, but we thought it was too early,” Chernuchin told THR. “But maybe in the future.”

Law & Order: SVU returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!